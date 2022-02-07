Community holds vigil for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. - Several community members coming together for a candlelight vigil bringing awareness to missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Many hope Codi is found safe and alive.

With candles in hand, the community praying for Codi.

"Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven," community members said during a prayer.

Hampton natives, Kathy and her husband Dave made a sign for Codi with his name in large letters that could be easily seen by drivers passing by. They say their main goal is to keep Codi’s name alive.

"My wife wanted to do something so we got a piece of plywood and I laid it out and she painted it. We started last night at about dinner time and finished this morning. It dried enough that we can bring it out here and hang it," Dave Pearson, a Hampton resident said.

Nikki and her 5-year-old daughter also made a poster with several pictures of Codi.

"I wanted to do a prayer for Codi and his family. I have a 5-year-old. So if my child were missing and I didn’t know where they were I’d want the community to help me too. I did the poster so it has Codi’s pictures and everyone can sign it," she said.

Many residents are heartbroken 4-year-old Codi is still missing.

"I came out the other night riding through to see do I see him. I got grand kids too but I just hope he’s safe," Beaudrey Lyeins, a Hampton resident said.

With below freezing temperatures in Hampton Roads, community members remain hopeful Codi is alive.

"The weather and all. I pray to God that he’s all right," Clarence Bishop, a Hampton resident said.