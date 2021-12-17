Community to hold support rally, petition Gov. Northam to pardon Chesapeake man convicted of robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Brian Faulcon, a former junior varsity basketball coach, has spent nearly a decade trying to prove he is not the gunman who robbed a pizza delivery woman in 2012.

On Saturday, December 18, civil rights leaders, elected officials, clergy, community leaders and Faulcon's friends and family will hold a joint press conference and support rally to discuss his case and petition Gov. Ralph Northam to immediately pardon him.

Faulcon was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a January 2012 incident in which he was accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint. Faulcon has maintained his innocence.

A News 3 investigation into court records reveals DNA evidence does not connect Faulcon to the crime, and there are discrepancies between the traumatized victim’s account the night of the robbery and her testimony in court, when she stressed, “I am 100 percent sure this is the man that robbed me that night.”

In addition, court records reveal a detective with the Chesapeake Police Department lawfully approved the destruction of a surveillance tape in an unsolved 7-Eleven robbery that may have created reasonable doubt in the robbery investigation involving Faulcon.

“Here I am, incarcerated for a crime that I didn't commit, with my family, my son, all the kids that I coached, everybody else has to deal with it as well,” Faulcon said.

The rally will be held at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake, and will begin at noon.