Confession allegedly written by Cory Bigsby says he found his son Codi unresponsive & later buried him

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby - the father accused of killing his 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby, according to police - is in court today after his attorney filed a motion to throw out a confession statement he allegedly wrote in jail.

At the time of this writing, court is still in session, and it's been eventful thus far. For the first time, the alleged confession from Cory Bigsby about the death of his 4-year-old son Codi was read aloud in court.

On or around August 3, Cory Bigsby wrote a statement in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and gave it to an officer, who was present in the courtroom today. The officer broke down and got emotional as he read the statement from Bigsby.

The officer read the following excerpt from the statement Cory Bigsby allegedly wrote: "I stepped outside of my apartment to get some items out of my car to wash clothes. When I got inside, I saw my son laying on the ground unresponsive. I tried to revive him, but he couldn't breathe. I stepped outside and prayed. I then put him in a trash bag and left him in the car for three days."

The letter stated he then drove his son's body to Garriot Morgan Blvd. — a quick search on Google Maps shows that's in Maryland. The statement states this is where Cory buried Codi and then grabbed something to eat.

We will be following further developments in court today.