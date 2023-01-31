1 year into case of missing Hampton toddler: Where is Codi Bigsby?

HAMPTON, Va. — Codi Bigsby has been missing for a year.

There have been multiple searches, false alarms and court dates since his disappearance.

And he has yet to be found.

Here's what's happened since his disappearance, as of a year ago Tuesday.

JANUARY 31, 2022

Codi Bigsby's father, Cory Bigsby, called Hampton police around 9 a.m., saying his son was missing and last seen in his home in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive in the Buckroe area of Hampton around 2 a.m.

The FBI joined the search for Codi alongside Hampton police and community.

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

Hampton police held a press conference and declared Cory Bigsby as the sole person of interest. More community members joined the effort to locate Codi.

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Evidence was removed from Cory Bigsby's home, the father of the missing child.

Cory was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect stemming from incidents before Codi's disappearance.

Court documents show that Bigsby left his children, all under the age of 6, home alone on multiple occasions. Bigsby told police the children were too much of a burden to take with him.

FEBRUARY 4, 2022

Cory Bigsby appeared via Zoom for his arraignment on the child neglect charges.

FEBRUARY 8, 2022

Cory Bigsby had his first bond hearing.

The judge denied his bond, citing concern for past violent behavior and an AWOL military conviction.

FEBRUARY 12, 2022

Police started investigating after what appeared to be a young boy's jacket was found near Bigsby's apartment. Police never gave an update on the clothing.

FEBRUARY 14, 2022

Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, told News 3 that Cory was not at the Hampton Police Department voluntarily for 4 days. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot held a press conference admitting his department mishandled Bigsby's request for a lawyer. Chief Talbot said after a polygraph test, a heated argument broke out between Bigsby and a detective. Bigsby requested a lawyer twice in the middle of the argument and was denied, Chief Talbot said in a press conference.

FEBRUARY 17, 2022

Michael Gaten, Chief Judge for the Hampton Circuit Court, disqualified all 8th Judicial Circuit judges from the case. The search for a new judge began.

APRIL 5, 2022

Cory was denied bond for the second time after an appeal hearing.

APRIL 13, 2022

Jeff Ambrose withdrew himself as Cory's attorney citing "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation" in the motion.

APRIL 14, 2022

Cory decides to hire his own attorney.

APRIL 25, 2022

Amina Matheny-Willard takes over Bigsby's case as his new attorney.

APRIL 30, 2022

Bigsby and his new attorney file a cease and desist against Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot. The letter asked Chief Talbot to do the following: publicly retract the statements he made regarding Bigsby, cease and desist from making a public comment that could obstruct justice or tamper with a future jury pool, ask the community not to harass or threaten the Bigsby family, and issue a public apology to the Bigsby family for making statements that put their lives in danger.

MAY 10, 2022

The 100-day mark since Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

MAY 11, 2022

Hampton City officially responds to the cease and desist. The City's attorney, Cheran Cordell Ivery, responded on behalf of Mayor Donnie Tuck and Chief Talbot saying Chief Talbot would not retract any of his statements about the disappearance of Codi Bigsby and the police's ongoing investigation into his whereabouts, that no statements made by Chief Talbot obstructed justice or tampered with a potential jury pool, the City does not endorse or condone harassment or threats made against anyone. They said if this occurs, then it should be reported to law enforcement immediately. The City denied that Chief Talbot made statements that put anyone's life in danger.

MAY 23, 2022

Cory Bigsby is denied bond for the third time after his attorney filed a motion to reconsider. The judge said there was no change in circumstance for the bond to be considered.

MAY 25, 2022

In an interview with News 3, when asked where he believes Codi is, Chief Talbot said he didn't want to speculate, but said there is "no evidence" that Codi is still alive.

JUNE 7, 2022

After Bigsby's attorney filed another motion to reconsider, Bigsby's bond was denied a fourth time.

JUNE 15, 2022

A trial date was set after Bigsby was denied bond for the fifth time.

JULY 5, 2022

A grand jury indicts Bigsby on 30 total counts of child neglect and abuse not related to Codi's disappearance.

The new charges in the indictment included 15 charges of child neglect for leaving the children home alone, four more charges of alleged child abuse and two additional child neglect charges in connection to those child abuse charges.

Also, two misdemeanor charges were added for failure to secure medical attention for an injured child.

JULY 15, 2022

Cory Bigsby's family hold a press conference offering a $25,000 reward for information that can help locate Codi or lead to an arrest.

JULY 22, 2022

Two Hampton Roads attorneys, Curtis Brown and Kenneth Singleton, and Peter Hansen from Northern Virginia, were added to Bigsby's council.

AUGUST 19, 2022

The 200-day mark of Codi Bigsby's disappearance.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

Bigsby's pretrial hearing was rescheduled. At the center of the discussion was whether attorneys had gone through the appropriate process to have F.B.I. agents in the courtroom to testify. The judge said the process had not been completed. In the pre-trial motion, Bigsby's legal team and the Hampton commonwealth's attorney were expected to debate what evidence should be permitted in Bigsby’s trial scheduled for Nov. 7.

OCTOBER 13, 2022

Bigsby appeared in court before his November trial. His attorney asked the judge to throw out any statements he made to detectives during questioning at police headquarters that included a two-and-a-half-hour polygraph test on Jan. 31. After nearly four hours of argument and witness testimony, the judge denied the defense’s motion to throw out that evidence ahead of the trial in November.

NOVEMBER 3, 2022

Bigsby's jury trial was postponed.

DECEMBER 9, 2022

A judge ordered Bigsby to complete a competency evaluation. His trial was postponed again.

JANUARY 27, 2023

Bigsby appeared in court for the result of the evaluation. He was seen by two doctors to examine his mental competency. The judge says one of them, hired by the defense, was not on the commissioner's list of appointed physicians.

The court-approved physician ruled Bigsby was competent to stand trial.

The unapproved physician ruled he was not. The judge appointed a third doctor to evaluate Bigsby.

JANUARY 31, 2023

The search for Codi continues, one year later.

The vigil for Codi has continued to grow all year while the community and volunteer search teams continue to look for any sign of the 4-year-old. Everyone has been left with one question.

Where is Codi?