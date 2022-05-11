City responds after Cory Bigsby's attorney files cease and desist against Hampton officials

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton has officially responded to Cory Bigsby, father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, and his attorney filing a cease and desist against Hampton officials in April.

Codi was reported missing on the morning of January 31. Police and community members have searched for the boy, to no avail. During the search for Codi, Hampton Police jailed the father on child neglect charges unrelated to his son’s disappearance. At the end of this story is a timeline of events leading up to and following Bigsby's arrest.

Related: 100 days since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby reported missing

Cory Bigsby's attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, filed the order on April 30.

News 3 was sent the cease and desist from the attorney.

The cease and desist requested that:

The Chief publicly retract his statements

Cease and desist from making a public comment that could obstruct justice or tamper with a future jury pool

Ask the community not to Harass / Threaten the Bigsby Family; and

Issue a public apology to the Bigsby family for making statements that put their

Now, the City of Hampton's attorney, Cheran Cordell Ivery, has responded on behalf of Mayor Donnie Tuck and Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot.

In response to requests made in the cease and desist, the City has made the following responses:

They say Chief Talbot will not retract any of his statements about the disappearance of Codi Bigsby and the police's ongoing investigation into his whereabouts; The city states that no statements made by Chief Talbot have obstructed justice or tampered with a potential jury pool. According to the letter, the City does not endorse or condone harassment or threats made against anyone. They say if this occurs, then it should be reported to law enforcement immediately. Lastly, the City denies that Chief Talbot made statements that put anyone's life in danger.

In response to the attorney's claims that the police department did not seek to initiate an AMBER Alert, City of Hampton says that is not true. They state in the letter that State Police have criteria of when to issue an alert. The city says they made a request for one, but State Police denied it for not meeting every criterion.

To close their response letter, the attorney writes that the City of Hampton and Hampton Police efforts "remain focused on finding Codi Bigsby and will continue in this regard until such time as he is located."

To read the city's full letter, click here.

