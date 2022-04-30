Father of missing 4-year-old Hampton boy's attorney files cease and desist against Hampton officials

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby and his attorney have filed a cease and desist against Hampton officials Saturday.

News 3 was sent the cease and desist from Cory's attorney. The letter claims that the Hampton Police Chief and other officials have engaged in a conspiracy to harass the Bigsby family and obstruct justice and tamper with a jury in a criminal case.

The letter is asking the Hampton Chief to retract statements he has made about the case.

The cease and desist orders that:

The Chief publicly retract his statements

Cease and desist from making a public comment that could obstruct justice or tamper with a future jury pool

Ask the community not to Harass / Threaten the Bigsby Family; and

Issue a public apology to the Bigsby family for making statements that put their

The City of Hampton released the following statement to News 3:

"The City is in receipt of the letter from Mr. Bigsby’s attorney and will not comment on threatened litigation, nor will it comment on the active criminal investigation into the disappearance of Codi Bigsby."

This comes after Cory Bigsby received a new attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, to now represent him after his former attorney withdrew.

News 3 asked to speak with Cory's attorney Saturday or Sunday, however, she declined.

To read the full order, click here.

