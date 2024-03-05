Defense asks judge to recuse himself amid jury selection in Cory Bigsby trial

HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday was day 2 of the Cory Bigsby trial. The Hampton father is charged with murder and concealing a body after reporting that his son, Codi, was missing more than two years ago.

Investigators say that the boy’s body has never been found.

The court has selected an initial panel of 26 potential jurors out of the 69 who were called. However, that needs to be whittled down to 14, which would include two alternates.

It’s taken two full days to find all the people they believe will be fair and impartial and the process will go into day three.

Some admitted they had already formed an opinion, so they were removed as a possible juror.

Shortly before noon, Lead Defense Attorney Curtis Brown said to Judge James Hawks, “I’d like to make a motion that you recuse yourself.”

This happened after one potential juror said he would need evidence of a body and an autopsy. The Commonwealth moved that he be stricken from the potential pool of jurors.

The judge agreed, and Brown got upset, saying it appeared the judge was siding with the prosecutor.

Judge Hawks overruled that motion and the jury selection process moved forward.

Cory Bigsby has been out on bond. He was in the courtroom during all of this. Much of the time, he was leaning back slightly in his chair with his hand over his face.

The defense has not revealed whether the father will take the stand.

They did read a list of potential witnesses. News 3’s Angela Bohon counted more than 25.

Among the potential witnesses is Codi's 7-year-old brother and many law enforcement officers.

Women from a local group called “Team Codi” were in the courtroom. They told News 3 they believe the court would do everything it could to hold a fair trial.

“We’ll wait,” said Alissa Hendry. “We are excited to get to this day to get to a day where hopefully we get some answers. Let it go forth and justice be done.”

It's expected the jury will be finalized on Wednesday, day 3.