Trial for Cory Bigsby, the man accused of killing son Codi, begins today

HAMPTON, Va. — The trial for Cory Bigsby, the man accused of murdering his son Codi, begins today.
The 4-year-old boy was reported missing in January 2022 by his father, Cory Bigsby. The child’s body has not been discovered, but police say they believe he is deceased.
It wasn't until June 2023 that Bigsby was indicted on murder charges.
Bigsby is charged with murder and concealing the body. He also faces charges of child neglect which authorities say are not related to Codi’s disappearance. The father has been out on bond since the summer of 2023.
