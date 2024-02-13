Cory Bigsby, Hampton man accused in son Codi's death, has pre-trial hearing

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the Hampton man accused of killing his then-4-year-old son Codi Bigsby, was back in court Tuesday.

His court appearance was for a pre-trial motions hearing ahead of a jury trial, scheduled to start March 4.

Bigsby faces charges of murder, child abuse and neglect.

The murder charge stems from the disappearance of Codi, who was 4 years old when reported missing in January 2022. Since then, there's been no trace of Codi, but law enforcement officials believe he's dead.

It wasn't until months later in June 2023 that Bigsby was indicted on murder charges.

Bigsby's attorneys recently tried to suppress alleged confessions from Bigsby made in jail about killing Codi, but that was denied by the judge.

The child abuse charges are unrelated to Codi’s disappearance.

Court documents outline how Bigsby allegedly left his four young children home alone long enough for it to be considered "a reckless disregard for human life."