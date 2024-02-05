Memorial for Codi Bigsby removed from Hampton fence

HAMPTON, Va. — While 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is still missing, a memorial for the boy has been cleared.

"It's heartbreaking to see it gone," Nancy Strickland, with We are Codi's Voice, said. "I'm like now where do we go."

News Hampton remembers 4-year-old Codi Bigsby 2 years after he was reported missing Leondra Head

Over the last two years, a memorial on the fence behind the Hampton Soccer Park grew as the community continued to search for Codi who went missing on Jan. 31, 2022.

"This was our place to come to pray for Codi, for his safe return," Strickland said. "To bear gifts to him, to decorate the fence for Christmas, to just let people that ride by know the baby is still missing."

News 3

Strickland helped maintain the site and said she was brought to tears in January when she was told everything on the fence needed to come down.

The City of Hampton released a statement saying it normally does not allow signs at city parks but made an exception because of the strong community response.

However, now that the case is going to trial, the city has decided to enforce the rule.

John Hood

"I just started crying because I didn't want it to go, it's just a constant reminder of Codi," Strickland said. "He'll always be in my heart. I wrote on the sign before they took it, you can take down the fence, but you can never take away the memories that we've had."

While Codi has still not been found, Cory Bigsby his father, is being charged with his death along with several child neglect charges.

Cory was arrested in February of 2022 for child neglect.

Watch related story: Hampton remembers 4-year-old Codi Bigsby 2 years after he was reported missing

Hampton remembers 4-year-old Codi Bigsby 2 years after he was reported missing

Some key developments since then include competency hearings for Cory, Hampton Circuit Court judges recusing themselves from the case, and rescheduled court dates.

In November, Bigsby's attorney tried to suppress evidence that was confessions from Cory about killing his son while he was in jail.

The motion was denied by a judge.

John Hood

People who searched for Codi two years ago, like Strickland say they are still holding on for hope and want to see how this plays out.

"I understand that life goes on, I do understand that but you can't let him be forgotten about until justice is served," Strickland said.

Cory has a trial set to begin in March.