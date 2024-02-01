Hampton remembers 4-year-old Codi Bigsby 2 years after he was reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. — It's been two years since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Many community members came together to remember Codi at a fence near his home on Old Buckroe Road.

Since Codi was reported missing, the fence has steadily grown with posters, stuffed animals and teddy bears.

But on Monday, the tribute will be taken down by the city.

Max Barrett A community remembers 4-year old Codi Bigsby after he was reported missing 2 years ago

Wednesday night, one by one, community members took down the stuffed animals that had sat on the fence for more than a year.

"Take the things down from the fence since it’s going to be taken down on the 5th anyway," Nancy Strickland, a community organizer said. "We much rather us do it than strangers do it."

A Hampton city spokesperson says signs aren’t typically allowed at parks without prior approval.

But due to the large community response in Codi Bigby’s search, officials allowed the display to stay up.

News Items on Codi Bigsby fence memorial to be removed by City of Hampton Heather Eckstine

The spokesperson says now that the case is in court, it’s appropriate to enforce these rules and remove the items.

Still to this day, Codi Bigsby's body has not been found.

Codi’s father Cory Bigsby has since been charged with murder, child neglect and concealing a body.

A jail officer in a previous hearing testified that Cory admitted in a letter to finding his son unresponsive and putting his son in a trash bag.

Cory is out on bond.

This incident has touched so many people here in Hampton.

"Allow healing to come to the community Lord," a man said during a prayer in front of the fence where Codi's poster's were hung up.

"Today makes two years that Codi's been gone and we just want to keep his name alive," Amanda Randall, a vigil organizer said.

"We’re here to honor Codi, bring Codi home so we can give him a proper burial," Nancy Strickland said. "I do believe that Codi is no longer with us and it’s sad. I’d like to know what he did to make him that angry."

Cory Bigsby will have his jury trial in March.