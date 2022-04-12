1
Disappearance of Codi Bigsby
Have You Seen Me
100 days since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby reported missing
Ellen Ice
12:43 PM, May 10, 2022
Have You Seen Me
Family of Keir and Chloe Johnson fear the worst in Codi Bigsby’s case
Jessica Larche
12:50 PM, May 02, 2022
Investigations
Hampton Roads search group asks for more resources with missing person cases
Zak Dahlheimer
9:03 PM, Apr 12, 2022
News
Father of missing Codi Bigsby denied bond; His attorney claims mistreatment
Web Staff
10:39 AM, Apr 05, 2022
News
Codi Bigsby's face seen on new billboards as search continues
Web Staff
1:23 PM, Mar 08, 2022
News
Volunteers not giving up hope in search for Hampton boy Codi Bigsby
Web Staff
8:45 PM, Mar 04, 2022
News
Hampton community pushes forward in search of Codi Bigsby
Angela Bohon
2:19 PM, Feb 23, 2022
Have You Seen Me
Day 24: Water team moves search for Codi to Norfolk
Web Staff
10:32 AM, Feb 23, 2022
News
The impact of social media in the search for Codi Bigsby
Zak Dahlheimer
9:43 PM, Feb 21, 2022
News
Search for Codi Bigsby brings volunteers to woods near Langley AFB
Anthony Sabella
2:02 PM, Feb 19, 2022
Have You Seen Me
Have You Seen Me? 4-year-old Codi Bigsby still missing out of Hampton
Web Staff
6:18 PM, Feb 18, 2022
News
Volunteers search for Codi Bigsby, petition for 'Codi Alert'
Zak Dahlheimer
9:21 PM, Feb 15, 2022
News
Community reacts to HPD mishandling request by Cory Bigsby for attorney
Zak Dahlheimer
9:13 PM, Feb 14, 2022
News
Search for missing 4-year Codi Bigsby continues, 2 weeks after reported missing
Leondra Head
8:23 PM, Feb 13, 2022
News
Police investigate after clothing found in woods near Codi Bigsby’s home
Web Staff
9:08 PM, Feb 12, 2022
News
Bond appeal hearing set for father of missing Codi Bigsby
Penny Kmitt
5:22 PM, Feb 10, 2022
News
Hampton Police chief addresses city council on Codi Bigsby case
Web Staff
10:27 PM, Feb 09, 2022
Investigations
Local missing child case sparks conversation over AMBER Alert criteria
Jessica Larche
5:30 AM, Feb 09, 2022
News
Cory Bigsby denied bond at child neglect hearing
Web Staff
11:15 AM, Feb 08, 2022
News
Forensic unit gathering evidence from Cory Bigsby's apartment
Ellen Ice
3:42 PM, Feb 07, 2022
News
Community holds vigil for missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby
Leondra Head
10:38 PM, Feb 06, 2022
News
Volunteers search Hampton woods, hoping to find 4-year-old Codi Bigsby
Leondra Head
7:48 PM, Feb 05, 2022
News
Hampton small businesses doing their part to help find Codi Bigsby
Antoinette DelBel
10:46 PM, Feb 04, 2022
Investigations
Father of missing 4-year-old boy just bought house
Margaret Kavanagh
3:18 PM, Feb 04, 2022
News
Timeline: Breakdown of events surrounding Codi Bigsby's disappearance
Web Staff
2:09 PM, Feb 04, 2022
News
Father of missing Hampton boy admits to leaving children home alone
Web Staff
8:34 AM, Feb 04, 2022
News
Father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby arrested on 7 counts of child neglect
Web Staff
7:00 PM, Feb 03, 2022
News
Community grows weary, wants answers in Codi Bigsby case
Ellen Ice
5:37 PM, Feb 03, 2022
Have You Seen Me
Aunt of missing Hampton boy says she thinks he is 'alive and well'
Web Staff
11:16 AM, Feb 03, 2022
Investigations
Former detective gives News 3 inside look into Codi Bigsby investigation
Chelsea Donovan
3:48 PM, Feb 02, 2022
News
Father considered person of interest in case of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby
Web Staff
12:27 PM, Feb 02, 2022
Have You Seen Me
Community comes together to search for missing 4-year-old in Hampton
Web Staff
4:05 PM, Feb 01, 2022
Have You Seen Me
'Most interested in Codi's parents': Hampton Police need public's help
Web Staff
11:08 AM, Feb 01, 2022
Have You Seen Me
FBI joins search for missing Hampton toddler
Web Staff
11:20 AM, Jan 31, 2022