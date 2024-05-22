Governor Youngkin signs CODI alert bill in honor of Codi Bigsby

Tuesday afternoon Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill to create the CODI alert —in honor of Codi Bigsby —the little boy from Hampton who is presumed dead after his father Cory Bigsby was found guilty of his murder.

The alert similar to an Amber alert, but it removes the criteria of the suspicion of abduction.

Cory Bigsby first reported his son missing in January 2022, but he didn't say he thought Codi was taken, so no Amber alert was issued.

Bigsby was found guilty this spring of killing Codi, although the boy's body has never been found. Bigsby will be sentenced next month.

Senator Danny Diggs helped spearhead the bill and says this alert will help law enforcement respond faster.

"What this bill does is bring resources when a child has been lost or missing so we don't lose those critical moments to find the child," said Diggs.

The CODI alert would send out an alert to anyone in a 10-mile radius of where the child lives. CODI stands for Critical Operation for a Disappeared Child Initiative.