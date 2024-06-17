Cory Bigsby to be sentenced Tuesday for murder of son Codi

On Monday, June 17, News 3 will air a half hour of special coverage of the Bigsby case at 5:30 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's sentencing.

Cory Bigsby, the Hampton man who was convicted of killing his 4-year-old son, Codi, will be sentenced on Tuesday for the crime.

Bigsby was convicted in March of second-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection with Codi's death.

For some, Tuesday's sentencing closes a chapter in the Bigsby story; however, his body has still not been found more than two years since his disappearance.

It was a rare case for prosecutors in which a person was accused of a murder without the body of the victim. Codi was first reported missing by his father in January 2022; however, police believe he was actually killed months earlier on June 18, 2021.

The case garnered widespread attention in the Hampton community and beyond, prompting citizens to organize search parties, and later, create a sprawling memorial in his honor.

Codi’s disappearance also marked the start of a lengthy investigation: shortly after Codi was reported missing, the FBI joined Hampton police in the search.

Hampton Commonswealth's Attorney Anton Bell said in March that he'll be seeking the maximum sentence for Cory Bigsby.

"Forty years for second-degree murder, which is the max," Bell said. "Five years for discarding a dead body. That’s the most I’m going to get and that’s what I’m going to ask for."

In March, Bigsby's legal team would not officially say whether they plan to appeal, but lawyers told News 3 at the time they are waiting until after the sentencing to appeal. They will have 30 days after the sentencing is issued to file an appeal.

“The court has to actually accept the case based on a legal error,” legal analyst Eric Claville said. “So it’s not guaranteed the court would accept it."

In the aftermath of the trial, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill creating the CODI alert in honor of the Hampton boy. The alert is similar to an Amber alert for a missing child, but excludes the criteria of abduction.