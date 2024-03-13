Cory Bigsby back in jail after 'guilty' verdict; what's next?

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby is once again in jail, this time at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.

On Tuesday, a jury in Hampton found him guilty of killing his son, Codi Bigsby.

Bigsby was on trial for charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a body.

Disappearance of Codi Bigsby Hampton man Cory Bigsby found guilty of killing his son Codi Madeline Miller

His legal team would not officially say whether they plan to appeal, but lawyers told News 3 they would need to wait until after the sentencing to appeal, and they would have 30 days to do so.

“The court has to actually accept the case based on a legal error,” said legal analyst Eric Claville, “So it’s not guaranteed the court would accept it."

Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said they are prepared.

“The Attorney General’s Office, they handle Commonwealth Attorney appeals, so we are confident that we absolutely laid out sufficient evidence for that appeal to be denied,” Bell stated.

Watch previous coverage: Hampton man Cory Bigsby found guilty of killing his son Codi

Hampton man Cory Bigsby found guilty of killing his son Codi

A judge will determine Bigsby’s sentence. Second degree murder carries a punishment of up to 40 years. However, Bell says he plans to try Bigsby on previous child neglect charges.

“We want full and complete accountability,” Bell told reporters.

During the trial, he told the jury that Bigsby took his oldest son to Busch Gardens multiple times just after police say he killed Codi.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon asked Bell where the younger twin brothers were during those times, and the prosecutor responded, “home.”

Hampton Documents: Confession of Cory Bigsby in death of son Codi Bigsby

“I still have to try those, so I won’t talk about the child neglect charges, but we allege that they were home,” Bell said.

Bell is referring to the Hampton home where Bigsby allegedly said he never had the help of a babysitter.

During the trial, we learned the three remaining boys are now living with their mother, Dina Kareem, in D.C.

Cory Bigsby is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18. It will be exactly three years after police believe the father killed his son.

Anton Bell called it “poetic justice.”