Defense to start presenting its case in Cory Bigsby murder trial

WARNING: This article includes references to possible child abuse and graphic situations that some viewers may find disturbing.

HAMPTON, Va. — The murder trial against Cory Bigsby, the Hampton man accused of killing his son Codi, is entering its second week.

On Monday, the defense will start presenting its case.

There were about 10 witnesses Friday afternoon who were asked to come back on Monday to possibly take the stand. A few of them are law enforcement officers.

There's been no indication that Bigsby himself will take the stand.

The prosecution wrapped up its witness testimony last week. Notable testimonies were provided by Codi's older brother, Codi's mother, and corrections officers who say they interacted with Bigsby while he was in custody.

Hampton Documents: Confession of Cory Bigsby in death of son Codi Bigsby

What's happened thus far in the trial?

During the prosecution's opening remarks, attorney Dylan Arnold accused Bigsby of killing Codi months before he reported him missing.

Defense attorney Kenneth Singleton claimed Bigsby frantically called 911 after he couldn’t find his son. He told jurors they’d hear “no evidence of a murder.”

Codi's brother testifies

The courtroom was emotional when Codi's 7-year-old brother provided testimony.

The brother claimed Cory Bigsby would often punish Codi and said “he would spank him.”

He also claimed there was an instance in which he couldn’t wake up his brother Codi. “His face was red, it was dry, and it was bruised,” the brother said.

The brother recalled the exchange he had with his father following the alleged incident: “I asked him what was wrong with Codi. He said nothing was wrong with him,” the brother said.

When the prosecution asked the boy if he believed his dad, he said: “No…because he [Codi] looked dead.”

In the courtroom, Cory Bigsby was visibly shaking. Members of the public who were in the courtroom were upset during the child’s testimony and began crying.

During his testimony, the child did struggle with description of time.

Codi's mother testifies

Another noteworthy testimony was provided by Codi’s mother, Dina Kareem.

WTKR/Ian Teasley Dina Kareem, the mother of Codi Bigsby, provides testimony in Cory Bigsby's trial.

On the stand, Kareem claimed that she and Cory Bigsby, who share four kids, have not been in a relationship since 2019. After she was hospitalized in 2020, she left their children in the care of Bigsby, she claimed.

She claimed she had not spoken to Codi since April 2021 – about nine months before he was reported missing.

She claimed that in April 2021, she got an email from Bigsby that read, in part, "He's [Codi] still doing the same stuff... He needs to come back to you... I do not want to seriously hurt him to protect my babies." She did not believe the claims Bigsby was making in the email, she said.

Corrections officers testify

Corrections officers from Hampton Roads Regional Jail - where Bigsby was in custody - testified about what Cory allegedly confessed while in jail.

One corrections officer claimed Bigsby asked him to write stuff down for him, including the following: "I found my son unresponsive, tried CPR... [I] could not revive him... I put him in a trash bag, put him in the car, where he sat for three to five days... I buried him."

Another corrections officer claimed Bigsby wrote another letter that talked about how Codi was “…laying at the bottom of the steps. He must have fallen.” The corrections officer also claimed the letter mentioned having headphones on Codi and that Bigsby placed his bike near him when he buried his body.

A former corrections officer claimed Bigsby “placed a paper on the tray slot.” She claimed in the letter, Bigsby allegedly wrote the following: “[I] beat [Codi] with my fist and he went into cardiac arrest… I tried to perform CPR.”

Ian Teasley/ WTKR Ivana Cotto // former corrections officer for HRRJ

The jury also heard testimony from an FBI analyst who specializes in digital data analysis. He claimed he looked at Cory Bigsby's tablets and phones and found "no original pictures of Codi" on Bigsby's phone after June and July 2021.

Who is Codi Bigsby?

Many are hoping the trial will provide answers to a question the Hampton community has been asking for nearly two years: What happened to Codi Bigsby?

Codi was 4 years old when he was reported missing in January 2022. Since then, there's been no trace of him, but law enforcement believes he's dead.

Over a year later in June 2023, Cory Bigsby was charged with murdering Codi. He's also facing child abuse and neglect charges that are unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Since Codi was reported missing, the community has organized search parties, decorated a fence in his honor and rallied to fight for answers.

We have a crew covering Cory Bigsby's trial. Stay with News 3 for updates.