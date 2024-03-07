Codi Bigsby's brother expected to testify in their father's murder trial

HAMPTON, Va. — The brother of Codi Bigsby, a boy from Hampton who was reported missing over two years ago, is expected to provide testimony in the murder trial against their father Cory Bigsby.

Codi’s 7-year-old brother is expected to testify today – the fourth day of the trial.

The boy will provide testimony in a separate room outside of the courtroom.

Disappearance of Codi Bigsby 'He looks frightened:' Codi's mother testifies in Cory Bigsby murder trial Madeline Miller

What's happened thus far in the trial?

The murder trial against Cory Bigsby, who stands accused of killing his son Codi, began Monday.

The jury has been finalized and attorneys gave their opening statements.

During the prosecution's opening remarks, attorney Dylan Arnold accused Bigsby of killing Codi months before he reported him missing.

Defense attorney Kenneth Singleton claimed Bigsby frantically called 911 after he couldn’t find his son. He told jurors they’d hear “no evidence of a murder.”

After opening statements were presented, five people were called to the stand to provide testimony.

News Judge will allow use of Cory Bigsby's confessions about his missing son Ellen Ice

Codi's mother testifies

A noteworthy testimony was provided by Codi’s mother, Dina Kareem.

WTKR/Ian Teasley Dina Kareem, the mother of Codi Bigsby, provides testimony in Cory Bigsby's trial.

On the stand, Kareem claimed that she and Cory Bigsby, who share four kids, have not been in a relationship since 2019. After she was hospitalized in 2020, she left their children in the care of Bigsby, she claimed.

She claimed she had not spoken to Codi since April 2021 – about nine months before he was reported missing.

She claimed that in April 2021, she got an email from Bigsby that read, in part, "[Codi] is still doing the same stuff... He needs to come back to you... I do not want to seriously hurt him to protect my babies." She did not believe the claims Bigsby was making in the email, she said.

Who is Codi Bigsby?

Many are hoping the trial will provide answers to a question the Hampton community has been asking for nearly two years: What happened to Codi Bigsby?

Codi was 4 years old when he was reported missing in January 2022. Since then, there's been no trace of him, but law enforcement believes he's dead.

News 3 Codi Bigsby missing person billboard

Over a year later in June 2023, Cory Bigsby was charged with murdering Codi.

He's also facing child abuse and neglect charges that are unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Since Codi was reported missing, the community has organized search parties, decorated a fence in his honor and rallied to fight for answers.

News 3 Photojournalist Justin Fleenor

We have a crew covering Cory Bigsby's trial all week. Stay with News 3 for updates.