NewsDisappearance of Codi Bigsby

Jury finalized in the case against Cory Bigsby; opening arguments to begin

Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 06, 2024
The jury tasked with determining if Cory Bigsby is guilty of killing his son Codi is finalized.

The 14 jurors and two alternates were selected on Wednesday, the third day of Bigsby's trial.

Angela Bohon is at the trial and counted 10 women and four men, with four out of the total 14 jurors being Black.

Bigsby's defense attorney argued before the judge to get more minorities in the jury.

Disappearance of Codi Bigsby

Defense asks judge to recuse himself amid jury selection in Cory Bigsby trial

Angela Bohon
6:57 PM, Mar 05, 2024

Attorneys are also expected to give their opening statements Wednesday, setting the tone for the trial of a case that's garnered widespread attention in the community.

Codi was 4 years old when he was reported missing in January 2022. Since then, there's been no trace of him, but law enforcement believes he's dead.

Over a year later in June 2023, Cory Bigsby was charged with murdering Codi.

He's also facing child abuse and neglect charges that are unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Since Codi was reported missing, the community organized search parties, decorated a fence in his honor and rallied to fight for answers.

We have a crew covering Cory Bigsby's trial all week. We will update this article when we learn more information from court.

