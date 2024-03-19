Body cam, interrogation videos show Cory Bigsby's alleged confession & search for his son Codi

This story deals with a missing, presumed murdered child, some details could be disturbing to viewers.

HAMPTON, Va. — We’re now learning more about evidence presented in the case against Cory Bigsby, the man convicted last week of killing his 4-year-old son, Codi.

On Tuesday, March 12 a jury found Cory Bigsby guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body in connection to Codi’s death — over two years after Bigsby reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, 2022.

News 3 has obtained body camera footage from police, which shows law enforcement’s response to the 911 call Bigsby made to report Codi missing.

The body camera footage, which prosecutors played for jurors during the trial, shows the Hampton police searching Cory Bigsby's home the day his son was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2022.

In the footage, Bigsby leads a police officer upstairs where he says he last saw Codi. He says that he went to get his coat after getting dressed for the morning and noticed that his son wasn't in his room.

Another video shows an alleged confession Bigsby made on Aug. 3, 2022. The body camera was worn by Lt. Evans at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and shows Bigsby writing on blank sheets of paper for more than 15 minutes.

In the video, Evans asks what Bigsby wrote.

Bigsby says he wrote down a confession, and added that he is "tired of this crap going on in [his] head."

When the lieutenant asks what is going on in his head, Bigsby responds "I'm hearing voices."

Interrogation footage

We've also obtained interrogation video of Hampton Police Det. Daniel Smith interviewing Bigsby on Jan. 31, 2022, after he reported his son missing.

In the interrogation, Smith says he believes something happened to Codi, and that it was probably an accident.

9-1-1 Call

On Friday, March 15, News 3 obtained the 9-1-1 call Bigsby made on Jan. 31, 2022, to report Codi missing. In the call, Bigsby told the 9-1-1 dispatcher he couldn’t find Codi. He claimed to have searched outside for Codi and described what he was wearing.

Bigsby will be sentenced on June 18 — three years after the date police believe Codi was murdered. He still has to stand trial for child abuse and neglect charges unrelated to Codi’s disappearance.

Bigsby maintains his innocence.