Court releases 9-1-1 call of Cory reporting Codi Bigsby missing

Posted at 2:36 PM, Mar 15, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Three days after Cory Bigsby was convicted of the second-degree murder of his 4-year-old son Codi, authorities released the Jan. 13, 2022 call he placed to 9-1-1 reporting him missing.

In the 2-minute-38-second call, Bigsby describes that he woke up, got dressed, fed "the babies", then went to look for Codi. He could not find him.

"I just went out, I was, I got up and got dressed because we was supposed to be moving today, right? After I fed the babies I went and got dressed and went in the room where he was supposed to be at," Bigsby told the dispatcher. "I went in there to get my coat and he wasn't in there. So I ran outside, looked everywhere, tried to find them. I don't know where he's at."

After Codi was reported missing, members of the Hampton community came together to try to find him. His body to this day has not been found.

Cory then describes how Codi would sometimes go outside at night. He told the dispatcher Codi was wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt and black socks, possibly with Spider-man flipflops on.

In addition to the second-degree murder conviction, Cory Bigsby was also convicted of concealing a body. He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on June 18.

