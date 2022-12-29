As new year approaches, many holding on to hope for answers in search for Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. - This Saturday will mark 11 months since Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

11 months of searches. 11 months of people coming to a fence near Codi’s home, leaving notes, stuffed animals, and even a Christmas tree, all hoping Codi comes home.

Hampton Police Division Hampton Police released this most recent photo of Codi Bigsby, taken in June 2021

For Klalil Cribbs, hope has kept him going since Day 1 of Codi’s search.

“I think he’s out here somewhere,” Cribbs told News 3. “If I can be out here to try to help this neighborhood as much as I can, that’s my duty.”

Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, back on Jan. 31.

During their investigation, police have been looking for anyone who saw Codi or Cory since Christmas Day 2021.

Shortly after reporting his son's disappearance, Cory was arrested and currently sits behind bars on multiple felony child neglect charges not related to Codi's disappearance.

Cory Bigsby was set to go to trial in November, but that was postponed.

As of Wednesday, no new trial date has been set.

Cory Bigsby is expected to be back in court for a hearing on Jan. 27.

“Some people’s main focus is the father, or what he’s going through. Some people’s main focus is with Codi,” Cribbs said.

Cribbs told News 3 his focus this year has been on the search for Codi.

“When I first found out about the little boy missing, it kind of really did something to me,” he said.

Cribbs has helped organize volunteer searches, candlelight vigils, and other community events through his group, United We Stand Hampton Roads.

Last week, he held a toy giveaway for children in Codi’s neighborhood ahead of the holiday weekend.

“I just felt like, this neighborhood, I wanted to give back to the kids out here,” Cribbs said. “This was really for about Codi, to try and help the kids, because I know it’s still in their mind what happened.”

Wednesday, News 3 reached out to Hampton Police about the search for Codi. A spokesperson for the department told News 3 they did not have anything new related to Codi’s case.

While there are still questions about where Codi could be, the holidays have been a time of renewed hope for Cribbs.

He and others will work for answers and help keep Codi's name alive in the new year.

“If we don’t do it, and nobody doesn’t do it, then it’s going to fade away, he’s just another missing child, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Cribbs said.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Hampton on Jan. 31, the one-year anniversary of Codi being reported missing. It’s set for 6:00 p.m. at 2421 Andrews Blvd., Hampton, VA, 23663.