Judge orders competency evaluation for Cory Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. — There are new details in the case against the father of a Hampton toddler reported missing nearly one year ago.

In court on Friday, a judge ordered a competency evaluation for Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

Cory Bigsby faces several felony charges of child neglect which are all unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Cory's trial had been set to start in November but was postponed. As of Dec. 9, no new trial date has been set.

The court said the results of the competency evaluation would be reviewed on Jan. 27.