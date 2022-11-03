Trial postponed for father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby

The father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby has been postponed.

The Cory Bigsby jury trial was originally set for Monday, however, we have learned that it has been postponed with no new trial date set. It's unclear at this time why it has been postponed.

The trial was originally scheduled for Nov. 7, 9, and 10.

Attorneys plan to meet Judge James Hawks on Monday to reschedule, officials report. The motions hearing is Monday at 9 a.m.

The charges against Bigsby came about after his 4-year-old son, Codi Bigsby, was reported missing on January 31.

He faces several child neglect charges unrelated to Codi's disappearance.

Codi still hasn’t been found.

