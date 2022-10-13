Father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby faces judge before trial in November

HAMPTON, Va. – Cory Bigsby, the Hampton father of missing 4-year-old Codi, is set to go before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Bigsby is facing several felony charges of child neglect, all unrelated to his son’s disappearance.

His lawyers are expected to ask the judge to throw out all of Bigsby’s statements made to Hampton Police.

Bigsby reported his son missing on January 31. Police previously stated that the father voluntarily went to headquarters after reporting Codi missing.

During questioning, Bigsby reportedly requested an attorney twice but those requests were ignored.

Cory was charged on February 3 with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents at the end of 2021. Police said those charges are based on interviews and evidence in the early hours of the investigation.

Codi still hasn’t been found.

The trial date for Bigsby is set for Nov. 7, 9, and 10.