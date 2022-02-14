Hampton Police announce they mishandled request by Cory Bigsby's for attorney during interviewing

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates on missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's case.

During the press conference, officials began by providing a timeline of events from the first day Codi was reported missing. Codi Bigsby was reportedly last seen in his father's home at 2 a.m.

on January 31. It has now been two weeks since the search for Codi began.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot began by stating how proud he was of the department and public for being outside every day searching for Codi. He stated the investigation has "a lot of moving parts."

Police have previously stated that Cory voluntarily arrived at headquarters after reporting Codi missing. They said he was read his rights and Cory voluntarily waived them on January 31.

Chief Talbot said they began reviewing video footage Friday of the hours of Cory being interviewed by detectives. He said they suggested for a polygraph test to be taken, in which police said he agreed to take one voluntarily. Chief Talbot said there was a heated exchange between Cory and the detective following the polygraph test when discussing results. In the midst of the argument,

it was revealed in video footage that Cory requested an attorney.

Chief Talbot said he is disappointed in learning this information and that police should have honored his requests. Cory requested an attorney around 4 a.m., on February 1.

"We have our own obligation here. We didn’t meet it, frankly. We have our own obligation to maintain the highest standards of conduct to make sure we’re not skirting any lines that appear to be inappropriate or are questionable," Chief Talbot stated.

Cory's attorney, Jeff Ambrose, told News 3 that Cory was not at police headquarters voluntarily for four days; he says Cory asked for an attorney and was denied.

Previously, Chief Talbot stated that Cory knew his rights and never requested an attorney. He says as soon as this was discovered on Friday an internal affairs audit was immediately started by the Commonwealth's Attorney.

"Uh, Mr. Bigsby is a 43-year-old man who's had a full career in the army. He retired to a position of authority. He seems to be quite intelligent, he seems to be quite capable, and part of his capabilities seem to be understanding his rights. At no time did he request to see an attorney. Had he made such a request, we would have honored that request," Chief Talbot said in a previous press conference on February 4.

Cory was charged on February 3 with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back well over a month. Chief Talbot says despite this information being found out, his charges are sound. He says his charges are based on interviews and evidence in the early hours of the investigation.

The lead detective on the case is now on paid leave. Police say the search still continues to find Codi.

