New billboards go up around Hampton Roads as search continues for missing 4-year-old

Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 08, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - It’s been over a month since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory, who told police he woke up the morning of January 31 and his son was nowhere to be found.

Hampton Police previously told News 3 that the search is in an investigative phase as Codi has now been missing for over a month.

Now, drivers will see new billboards around Hampton Roads like this one seen on Military Highway in Norfolk.

Codi's father is behind bars for charges unrelated to the disappearance of the child. Cory Bigsby was charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back to before Codi was reported missing.

