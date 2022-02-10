Father of missing Codi Bigsby bond appeal hearing set

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby, the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, has a bond appeal hearing set for the near future.

According to court documents, Cory Bigsby has filed a bond appeal hearing that is set for February 25 at the Hampton City Circuit Court.

His bond was denied on Tuesday.

Ahead of that decision, Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, said Cory has been a Hampton resident since 2017. When arguing for bond Ambrose said Cory had never been convicted of a crime in the past and has had no failures to appear in court.

He added that Cory came to Virginia through the military and was honorably discharged. Ambrose said Cory was willing to apply to requirements set for bond including an ankle monitor, house arrest and pre-trial check-ins.

Cory has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back well over a month.

Police still need the public's help with knowing Cory and Codi's last whereabouts. Any information could be of value to the police.

