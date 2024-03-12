Closing arguments to be presented in Cory Bigsby murder trial

WARNING: This article includes references to possible child abuse and graphic situations that some viewers may find disturbing.

HAMPTON, Va. — Closing arguments will be presented in the murder trial against Hampton man Cory Bigsby on Tuesday. Then, Bigsby's fate will be in the hands of 12 jurors, who will determine if he is guilty of killing his son Codi.

WTKR/Ian Teasley

After the defense rested its case on Monday, the judge adjourned, telling jurors he wanted the instructions and the closing arguments fresh in their minds when they deliberate.

Disappearance of Codi Bigsby Defense rests case in Cory Bigsby murder trial; Bigsby does not testify Angela Bohon

Who is Codi Bigsby?

Many are hoping the trial will provide answers to a question the Hampton community has been asking for over two years: What happened to Codi Bigsby?

Codi was 4 years old when his father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing in January 2022. Since then, there's been no trace of him, but law enforcement believes he's dead.

Over a year later in June 2023, Bigsby was charged with murdering Codi.

Since Codi was reported missing, the community has organized search parties, decorated a fence in his honor and rallied to fight for answers.

Bigsby trial recap

Since the trial began on March 4, the jury has heard testimony from Codi's relatives, corrections officers who interacted with Cory Bigsby, and people who played a role in investigating Codi's disappearance.

Here's a breakdown of witnesses jurors heard from throughout the trial:

Codi's brother

Codi's older brother claimed their father would often punish Codi.

He also claimed there was an instance in which he couldn’t wake up his brother Codi. “His face was red, it was dry, and it was bruised,” the brother said.

The brother recalled the exchange he had with his father following the alleged incident: “I asked him what was wrong with Codi. He said nothing was wrong with him,” the brother said.

When the prosecution asked the boy if he believed his dad, he said: “No…because he [Codi] looked dead.”

Codi's mother

Codi's mother Dina Kareem also provided testimony.

WTKR/Ian Teasley Dina Kareem, the mother of Codi Bigsby, provides testimony in Cory Bigsby's trial.

On the stand, Kareem claimed that she and Cory Bigsby, who share four kids, have not been in a relationship since 2019. After she was hospitalized in 2020, she left their children in the care of Bigsby, she claimed.

She claimed she had not spoken to Codi since April 2021 – about nine months before he was reported missing.

She claimed that in April 2021, she got an email from Bigsby that read, in part, "He's [Codi] still doing the same stuff... He needs to come back to you... I do not want to seriously hurt him to protect my babies." She did not believe the claims Bigsby was making in the email, she said.

Codi's aunt

Cory Bigsby's sister, Tandaleyia Butler, testified that she saw her nephew Codi in September of 2021 at her home in D.C. — which would be after police believe Bigsby killed his son.

WTKR Cory Bigsby's sister Tandaleyia Butler testifies

Butler also said she has known Codi's mother, Dina Kareem, since childhood. The defense pointed out how Kareem had previously testified that she didn't know how to reach Cory Bigsby's family when she stated that he apparently would not return her calls or e-mails.

Corrections officers

Corrections officers from Hampton Roads Regional Jail - where Bigsby was in custody - testified about what Cory allegedly confessed while in jail.

WTKR/Ian Teasley Hampton Roads Regional Jail corrections officer Jemal Massey testifying in the murder trial against Cory Bigsby

One of the corrections officers who took the stand claimed Bigsby asked him to write stuff down for him, including the following: "I found my son unresponsive, tried CPR... [I] could not revive him... I put him in a trash bag, put him in the car, where he sat for three to five days... I buried him."

NCIS agent

Agent Daniel Smith with NCIS testified that he had interviewed Bigsby. He admitted that he suggested twice that Codi fell down the stairs.

Man who believes he saw Codi

The jury also heard from a man who believes he saw Codi in a Hampton grocery store two days before he was reported missing. Prosecutors showed him two photos: with the first, he said, “It looks like him,” but prosecutors later revealed that the first picture was actually his older brother who testified last Thursday.

FBI analyst

An FBI analyst who specializes in digital data analysis provided testimony. He claimed he looked at Cory Bigsby's tablets and phones and found "no original pictures of Codi" on Bigsby's phone after June and July 2021.

911 call

The defense played the 911 call Bigsby made, reporting that his son was missing. That was on Jan. 31, 2022.

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon was in the courtroom. She said Bigsby told the operator he looked everywhere for Codi. "I've checked the entire house," he told the dispatcher.

We have a crew covering Cory Bigsby's trial. Stay with News 3 for updates.