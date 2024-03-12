Cory Bigsby's case is the 4th 'no body' murder trial in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The Cory Bigsby murder trial is the fourth ‘no body’ murder case in Hampton Roads.

Bigsby is charged with the murder of his 4-year old son, Codi Bigsby. Codi’s body has never been found.

So how likely is it to convict someone of murder when the victim’s body has never been found?

"The body is the most important part of it," Eric Claville, a legal analyst said. "However, it’s not so much needed based upon circumstantial evidence."

Claville points out noticeable conviction numbers when there is no body.

"According to A&E, there have been over 500 no body trials tried in this country," Claville said. "About 86% of those trials have found a guilty conviction when there is no body. This is compared to a 70% conviction when a body is present."

In the murder trial, a corrections officer testified that Cory admitted in a letter to finding his son unresponsive and putting his son in a trash bag. Other officers testified that Cory wrote different confessions too.

Claville says there’s three things needed when it comes to prosecuting a murder trial.

"First, it’s a confession from the individual charged," Claville said. "Second, it’s a confession from a friend, family member or someone associated. Third, it’s physical evidence like DNA, hair, evidence or blood."

The Portsmouth Commonwealth Attorney's, Stephanie Morales, says in Hampton roads, there have been three trials where no body was found that resulted in a conviction.

They include Adrian Lewis who was sentenced to life in the death of his wife in 2023, Lamont Johnson who was sentenced to 25 years in the death of his ex-girlfriend in 2022 and Freddie Lee Hall who was sentenced to life in the death of his acquaintance in 2013.

When it comes to “no body” trial convictions Morales released the statement below: