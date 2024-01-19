Newport News man found guilty of murdering his estranged wife will be sentenced today

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man will be in court today for sentencing after a jury found him guilty of killing his estranged wife.

Last September, Adrian Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Shanitia Eure-Lewis, who is presumed dead despite her body never being found since she was reported missing in July 2022.

It’s one of just a handful of other murder cases in state history in which someone has been charged without the victim’s body being recovered.

Prosecutors laid out a detailed argument – with over 100 pieces of evidence - during Lewis’ trial. Here’s what they claimed in court:



On the day of Eure-Lewis’ disappearance, Lewis hired someone to clean blood from his truck. He pawned several pieces of her jewelry.

When she disappeared, he was on his way to Jamaica and Googled: “Does Jamaica have extradition.” A Department of Homeland Security agent found him at Dulles airport at a gate for a flight headed to Jamaica.

Friends and family testified that during their marriage, Lewis accused his wife of cheating. He told people, more than once, that if he ever caught her having an affair, he’d kill her.

A couple weeks before she disappeared, Eure-Lewis told their mutual friend that she wanted a divorce. Days later, Lewis told their friend that she must be cheating, saying, “I can’t let her walk away from this.”

The days before Eure-Lewis’ disappearance were also discussed in court. Prosecutors claimed Lewis called Eure-Lewis’ sister to say they got into a fight and Eure-Lewis jumped out of his truck – although police said cameras in the area did not corroborate this happening.

The sister said she was on her way to Eure-Lewis’ home when she spotted Lewis’ truck parked next to a dumpster and saw him throwing away a shovel with dirt and several documents, among other items.

The jury found Lewis guilty of first-degree murder, but not guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Following the guilty verdict, a prosecutor said, “It was a difficult case and an emotional case, and I feel like there’s some justice for Shanitia’s family.”

We will have a crew at Lewis' sentencing today.