'We are not going to give up': Vigil honors Codi Bigsby as search continues 1 year after disappearance

HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday marks a year since Codi Bigsby, of Hampton, was reported missing.

It was Jan. 31, 2022, when Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing and there's still no sign of his whereabouts.

Shortly after Codi's disappearance, Cory was arrested and now sits behind bars on multiple felony child neglect charges that are not related to his son's disappearance.

Monday night, the community came together to hold a vigil in Codi's honor. Nancy Strickland, a search volunteer and organizer of the vigil, said she is hopeful Codi is still alive.

"We are praying every night that he is going to be alive," Strickland told News 3's Leondra Head. "But if not, we still want to bring him home. We are going to continue to search. We are not going to give up."