Attorney for father of missing Hampton toddler files to withdraw from case

HAMPTON, Va. - As the search for missing 4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby continues, the case against his father for unrelated charges is making news again this week.

Codi's father, Cory Bigsby has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents from before Codi was reported missing.

On April 5 he was denied bond in a appeal hearing.

On Wednesday, Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, filed a motion to withdraw from Cory Bigsby's case.

The motion lists "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation," as the reasoning.

There will be a hearing Thursday morning on the matter and we will update this story as we learn more.