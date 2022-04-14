Father of missing Hampton toddler chooses to hire own attorney after previous counsel withdrew from case

HAMPTON, Va. - As the search for missing 4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby continues two and a half months later, the case against his father for unrelated charges is making news again this week.

Codi's father, Cory Bigsby has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents from before Codi was reported missing. On April 5 he was denied bond in a appeal hearing.

On Wednesday News 3 broke the news that, Jeff Ambrose, Cory Bigsby's attorney, filed a motion to withdraw from Cory Bigsby's case. On Thursday a court hearing was held and a judge approved Ambrose's motion to withdraw.

Ambrose's motion lists "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation," as the reasoning for withdraw.

Cory Bigsby appeared via video in the courtroom and was given three options for representation now. He could have appointed counsel, hire his own or go unrepresented. He chose to hire his own attorney.

There was also a group of people outside the courthouse Thursday in support of Codi. They wanted the toddler to be represented as well.

Cory Bigsby's next court hearing will be on April 28.