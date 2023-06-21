Cory Bigsby awaits bond hearing for murder charges connected to death of his son, Hampton toddler

Today, Cory Bigsby, the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, is heading to court, where he’s expected to request bond.

This month, Cory was indicted on murder charges connected to Codi’s death. Court documents accuse Cory of murdering his son in June 2021, seven months before he reported him missing in January 2022.

The indictment marks the first time someone was formally accused of playing a role in Codi’s death, although Cory was already in custody for child abuse charges unrelated to Codi’s disappearance.

Cory’s lawyer, Amina Matheny-Willard, is maintaining his innocence. Following Cory’s indictment, she shared her intent to request bond for her client, despite him previously being denied bond several times.

The bond hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m.

We will update this article when we learn more.