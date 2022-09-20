Cory Bigsby scheduled for pre-trial hearing on Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. – Cory Bigsby is scheduled to be in Hampton court Tuesday afternoon.

Bigsby, of Hampton, faces multiple child neglect and endangerment charges.

These came about after his 4-year-old son, Codi Bigsby, was reported missing on January 31.

Codi has not been found.

Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard says these charges are not related to Codi's disappearance. However, at a June preliminary hearing, Bigsby’s family members told News 3 they felt that Codi’s disappearance has affected the process.

In Tuesday’s pre-trial motion, Matheny-Willard and the Hampton commonwealth's attorney will debate what evidence should be permitted in Bigsby’s trial scheduled for November 7.

