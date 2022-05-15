Cory Bigsby's attorney files motion to reconsider bond after being denied twice

HAMPTON, Va. - The attorney for Cory Bigsby is asking a judge for another bond hearing.

Cory is the father of four-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing by his father on January 31, 2022. At the end of this story is a timeline of events leading up to and following Bigsby's arrest.

Cory Bigsby was arrested for multiple child neglect charges that are not related to Codi's disappearance. He has already been denied bond twice.

On Sunday, Bigsby's attorney filed a motion to the courts to reconsider bond.

This follows Bigsby's attorney filing a cease and desist against Hampton officials in April. City officials responded with a statement shortly after.

News 3 will be watching closely this upcoming week as the judge considers the request to reconsider.