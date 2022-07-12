NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - News 3 has uncovered new details about what happened just before a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Court documents revealed that the deadly shooting all started over a conversation about tattoos.

Michael Faison Jr., 24, was standing outside of the 7-Eleven when a woman in a blue dress walked out of the gas station, catching his eye. Court documents say the woman was walking towards the parking lot of the 7-Eleven when she turned around to talk to Faison about tattoos, then gave Faison her number.

The conversation didn’t sit right with the woman’s boyfriend, 28-year old Divine Jackson.

Court documents say Jackson walked up to Faison and the woman, asking why Faison was talking to his girlfriend. An affidavit reveals Jackson then slapped Faison twice before taking out a handgun, stepping towards Faison and pointing it at him at close range.

According to court documents, Faision took a step back, lifting his hands in a "non-threatening manner." Jackson then shot him; Faison later died at a local hospital due to his injuries.

Court documents say Jackson and his girlfriend then ran towards the gas pumps and drove away in a black BMW sedan. Investigators found the BMW later Friday night and arrested Jackson at his home in Newport News.

Jackson is being charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

To read the redacted court documents, click here.