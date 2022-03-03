Daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia remain lower as more schools, businesses update mask policies

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,644,694 total cases, 1,173,211 of which are confirmed and 471,211 are probable. There are 18,905 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,666 being confirmed and 3,239 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,644, and deaths are up by 46 since Wednesday.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 15,427,375 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 7,556 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 722 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 67 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 789 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

154 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

104,628 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

News 3 has followed as local school districts have eased up on their mask policies and the Newport News Shipyard and the Navy have been the latest to update their policies.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.