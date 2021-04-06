Watch
UVA infectious disease expert addresses Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine concerns

Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 16:02:30-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Drug maker AstraZeneca has come under scrutiny for its COVID-19 vaccine. While it is not approved for use in the United States, reports connecting it to a small number of rare blood clots in Europe have raised concerns across the globe.

“The safety concern is that there's been a very low incident of blood clots in patients that have received […] the AstraZeneca vaccine,” said University of Virginia infectious disease expert Dr. William Petri. “It's one specific kind of clot, which makes one concerned about whether that could be a side effect since it's not your everyday blood clot.”

Dr. Petri said the incidence of this one form of blood clot is no different in people who got the vaccine than would be expected in the population in general. According to AstraZeneca, 40 people out of the 17 million who received their vaccine developed blood clots. The AstraZeneca vaccine was sidelined in nearly a dozen countries in Europe, including Germany, France and Italy, over fears of a causal relationship between the vaccine and blood cloths.

The FDA has not given emergency use authorization for the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United States but Dr. Petri said the U.S. may reach herd immunity with the currently approved Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

