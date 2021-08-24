Williamsburg nurse hopes Pfizer vaccine's full FDA approval builds up vaccine confidence

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A local nurse is taking action to help build up vaccine confidence, after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval by the FDA Monday.

Just hours after the announcement, people throughout the community came to get shots here at Legacy Lab Services in Williamsburg.

One of those was Ivan Palmer, who was scheduled to get his 2nd Pfizer dose.

“Overall, it was a nice, pleasant experience. [It] didn’t hurt,” Palmer said.

The same went for Arielle Bowser before the start of a new school year

“I think it’s safe since they approved it,” Bowser told News 3.

Palmer said, at first, he was skeptical about the shot until his grandma made him get it.

“Since I’m in and out of houses for a living,” he said. “She’s very happy. She’s very excited. She texted me this morning to remind me today.”

He feels more confident after hearing about Pfizer’s full approval and encourages others to get theirs.

“If I’m getting it, I’m pretty sure they should get it too so we should all be protected,” Palmer said.

For Palmer’s girlfriend, Kierra Williams, she got her first Pfizer dose Monday despite being skeptical, even after the approval.

“I don’t know what’s true and what’s not true,” Williams told News 3. “I had to personally watch somebody, myself, who I knew get the shot.”

“We have encountered a lot of people who’ve showed hesitancy because it wasn’t fully approved,” Legacy Lab Services CEO Arleigh Hatcher said.

Hatcher, a registered nurse, has been administering doses at her clinic since February.

Now, with the news of Pfizer’s full approval, she hopes more will be willing to roll up sleeves.

“We have gotten a few phone calls with more questions about the Pfizer vaccine, and is it true that it’s fully approved,” Hatcher said. “It’ll be one more reason to go ahead and get vaccinated. One more ounce of proof that shows that this is a safe vaccine to get.”

As for those still on the fence about whether to get the vaccine, Hatcher said knowledge is power.

“Just really do your research so that you can make the best choice for you and your family,” she said.

Hatcher said her Williamsburg clinic is open Monday-Friday, and appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine can be made by calling (757) 690-1337, or by clicking here.