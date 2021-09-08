COVID-19 testing events expanded through October in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. -- In response to an increasing number of people seeking COVID-19 testing, the Virginia Department of Health is expanding testing events across the Commonwealth.

VDH says it has added more than 170 Community Testing Events in September throughout the Commonwealth.

At Military Circle Mall in Norfolk, health officials are hosting a third testing event. This is in addition to vaccine clinics offered on alternating days.

Wednesday’s event was scheduled from 1 – 5 p.m., but doors opened a bit early.

“They actually started lining up at 12:15 when we weren’t scheduled to open until 1. We got inside and we were set up and ready to go around 12:20, so I went ahead and opened the doors to start bringing people in so they’re not standing in line for a long period of time, said Bob Engle, Emergency Coordinator for Virginia Beach Department of Public Health.

The testing is for ages three and older and for those with symptoms or known exposures. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. PCR testing only.

The following schedule is for Military Circle Mall (880 North Military Highway, Norfolk):

VACCINES

Thursday, September 9

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Ages 12 and up

All 3 vaccine brands offered

Appointment preferred

*TESTING

Monday, September 13

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

No appointment needed. For ages 3 and up.

VACCINE

Tuesday, September 14

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 pm.

VACCINE

Wednesday, September 15

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

VACCINE

Thursday, September 16

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

