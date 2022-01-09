COVID-19 testing to increase with additional Newport News testing center

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As COVID-19 tests become harder to find –and demand for testing rises additional COVID testing sites are opening. Many families will soon see relief.

The latest COVID-19 testing site will open at the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News on Monday. Free PCR testing will be offered. Testing will be available by appointment only, walk-ups will not be accepted. To schedule an appointment, you can click here

The site will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Monday until Thursday, closed Friday, and open again from Saturday to Monday.

As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 18,309 new cases across the Commonwealth. This comes as the omicron variant surges throughout the country.

Meanwhile, a few vaccination clinics took place across Hampton Roads Saturday. Many getting their booster shots.

"We've got plenty of vaccinations. Now testing is a different story. We've done well over 100, we're probably at 200 now," Gaylene Kanoyton, the President of Celebrate Healthcare said.

At Brandon Middle in Virginia Beach, many lined up to get their booster shots.

“The booster is critical that is what is keeping people out of the hospital, so we encourage everybody,” Bob Engle, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Emergency Coordinator said.

Hampton University also administered vaccine shots.

"When we first rolled this out, we had about 37 people registered and now we're close to 300," Aviance Lewis, Hampton University's clinical engagement coordinator said.

VDH also reports that currently, on average 23,623 vaccine doses are administered daily in Virginia.

