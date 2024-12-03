Coyote sightings in Virginia Beach, How tech companies use your data, New travel record: Sunrise Brief

Some Virginia Beach residents are concerned following recent coyote sightings. One resident reached out to News 3 after they claimed one of their cats was attacked by one yesterday morning. Now, some residents are telling us they're worried about what could happen if someone or another small animal is attacked. We spoke to someone with the Department of Wildlife Resources who said in Virginia Beach and many urban areas, you're not allowed to shoot a gun in your backyard at a target. There are legal methods for removing coyotes, depending on what county you live in. Watch the video for more info. VB residents grow concerns over coyotes in neighborhood

A new report says the amount of data being collected by big tech companies is 'alarming.' The FTC report is based on responses from nine of the largest social media and video streaming services. The report says companies are collecting and using data from people using their platforms, and in some cases, they will sell the collected data from users to known and unknown third parties. An ODU professor who studies technology weighed in on the matter, sharing concerns about children accessing these services. Amount of data being collected by social media, streaming companies is 'alarming,' FTC report says