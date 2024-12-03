Coyote sightings in Virginia Beach, How tech companies use your data, New travel record: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Coyote sightings, How companies use your data, Thanksgiving travel record
Some Virginia Beach residents are concerned following recent coyote sightings. One resident reached out to News 3 after they claimed one of their cats was attacked by one yesterday morning. Now, some residents are telling us they're worried about what could happen if someone or another small animal is attacked.
We spoke to someone with the Department of Wildlife Resources who said in Virginia Beach and many urban areas, you're not allowed to shoot a gun in your backyard at a target. There are legal methods for removing coyotes, depending on what county you live in. Watch the video for more info.VB residents grow concerns over coyotes in neighborhood
A new report says the amount of data being collected by big tech companies is 'alarming.' The FTC report is based on responses from nine of the largest social media and video streaming services.
The report says companies are collecting and using data from people using their platforms, and in some cases, they will sell the collected data from users to known and unknown third parties.
An ODU professor who studies technology weighed in on the matter, sharing concerns about children accessing these services.Amount of data being collected by social media, streaming companies is 'alarming,' FTC report says
A new US air travel record was set over Thanksgiving weekend, despite the snow. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said 3.09 million passengers went through U.S. airport screening on Sunday, which is some 74,000 more than the previous single-day record set on July 7.
However, there were some travel snarls due to the lake-effect snow that's caused days of treacherous roads in parts of the Great Lakes region.U.S. air travel set a new record over the Thanksgiving weekend
This morning's weather: Chilly, with mostly sunny skies
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 20s this morning, with clearing skies early. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 40s, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.
It will feel about 5 degrees cooler with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. Chilly and breezy again tomorrow.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Neighbors push for safety measures after deadly Colley Ave. crash
After a man was hit and killed by a car on Colley Avenue, Highland Park neighbors want change. Leo LaRue was hit by a car while walking his dogs on Colley just two days before Thanksgiving.
News 3 first spoke to LaRue's loved ones the day after his passing last week. They told us they want more safety measures on Colley to prevent further tragedies. One friend told us, "Maybe it’s time for a flashing red light there... People come light a jet airplane over that bridge…”
Yesterday, we checked with police on the status of the investigation. They told us they're still investigating, and once they're done, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.
We also spoke with another person who knew LaRue and wants changes made, particularly ones that address the street's lighting.
