Cradock Civic League to address Portsmouth City Council after uptick in crime

PORTSMOUTH, Va - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near 7th Street that left one juvenile male dead and another in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“I got a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the head.”

Sounds of gunshots were reported in the 7th street area. Police tell News 3 both juveniles are males. It’s unknown exactly how old they are.

The president of Cradock Civic League says the organization will be addressing City Council in next week’s meeting about recent crime in Portsmouth.

"We’ll also be pushing for a return to community policing where you have precincts or officers or police officers within different communities around Portsmouth," Bracey Parr said, the Cradock Civic League president.

The organization calling for new technology to be implemented in Portsmouth.

"We’re also going to be pushing council to look for technological solutions like ShotSpotter which has been implemented in other localities," Parr said.

He says the civic league will particularly be addressing crime in Afton Square.

"For about four or five months we had relatively calm in Cradock and we were working diligently with the city manager addressing criminal flight properties and had very good success in addressing those. Unfortunately, in the last two weeks we had four instances of violence," Parr tells Leondra Head's News 3.

This week Governor Northam announced $27 Million to go towards Gun Violence Prevention during his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour. Funding will create the Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention at the Department of Criminal Justice Services. The funds will establish the Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention at the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

