2 juveniles injured in Portsmouth shooting; one's injuries are life-threatening, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 7th Street that left two juveniles injured Friday night.

Police say both of the juveniles are males. It is unknown exactly how old they are.

One of the victims sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound; the other's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was a fatal shooting in the same area on November 12. Twenty-eight-year-old Jaquan Phillip Johnson was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with that homicide.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

