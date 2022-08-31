Crews respond to large fire at Hampton restaurant in Old Buckroe shopping center

20220831_161548.mp4

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Firefighters responded to a large fire at a restaurant in the Pembroke and Old Buckroe area Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Anna's Pizza, 1979 E Pembroke. Officials say the fire is now out.

News 3 is currently at the scene working to learn more details.

The fire has caused damage to four surrounding businesses. No injuries have been reported.

We are working to learn the cause of the fire.

A salon owner in the shopping center told News 3 that she is worried about damage to her store as well. She told us that she could feel the explosions and thought it was a shooting.

This is a developing story.