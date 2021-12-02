Crime Analyst talks self defense laws pertaining to Donovon Lynch case

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -

We know he had a gun, the Commonwealth's Attorney has determined it was out and a round in the chambe, but to this date no one will confirm if Donovon Lynch was pointing his gun at the officer that killed him.

"What did Donovon Lynch do that was illegal," said his father Wayne at a Wednesday press conference.

It is a question the Lynch family continues to mull over after Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons who killed Lynch was cleared of any charges.

"We only have one word which is the officer, we can't get the account of the victim, because he isn't alive," said Rick James, Retired Norfolk Police officer, detective and now crime analyst.

While Simmons said he acted in self defense, the Lynch family is wondering why the same wouldn't holding true for Donovon.

"There were gunshots everywhere so its reasonable to believe that Donovon knew he was imminent danger,"said Dr. Karen Pruden, President of the Virginia Beach NAACP. "Just defense of one self and others is not just a police officers right it’s the right of all citizens."

James explains the self defense law for citizens.

"A non aggressor is justified in using force against another person if one - he has reason to believe , two - force is necessary, and 3 - to protect himself from imminent use of unlawful force by the other person," James explained.

As for Simmons' rights, James say its is similar, but law enforcement due to extensive training is held to a higher standard.

"Simmons has to explain why he was in imminent danger based on a what is called a reasonable officer standard and then and only then can he use deadly force," said James.

James says the moment's leading up before the trigger were pulled are key.

"Did the officer identify himself as police officer was he in uniform , did he give him a warning, or did he ask him to put the gun down," said James.

Those questions are mosly unknown as Simmons had his body camera off.

"If you don't have witn witnesses to come forward or video camera to record circumstances the only thing left is the credibility of the officer, is the officer a credible person that would tell the truth under oath," said James.

Right now Simmons is still on administrative leave -- pending an investigation by a citizen review board. The Commonwealth also has no retreat or stand your ground law-- that means you are not required to retreat or escape prior to using self defense.

