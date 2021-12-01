Va. Beach City Manager explains next steps in investigation after officer not charged in Donovon Lynch's shooting death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney's office held a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the officer-involved shooting death of Donovon Lynch, where they announced the officer would not be charged, citing self-defense.

Lynch was fatally shot by Virginia Beach Officer Solomon Simmons at the Oceanfront on March 26. The shooting has been under investigation ever since.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney released a statement following Tuesday's press conference.

The city will now conduct an administrative investigation to determine if the officer followed department procedures. The newly authorized independent citizen review board will also review the case.

The death of Donovon Lynch was a tragedy, and his family has endured an unfathomable loss. The grand jury's conclusion that the officer's actions were deemed not criminal does not change that fact. Neither does it change how people feel about what happened that night.





The focus now will be to conduct an administrative investigation to determine whether the officer acted in compliance with departmental policy. The administrative review always occurs after the completion of the criminal investigation as to not interfere with the function of the criminal justice system. Like the criminal investigation, the administrative investigation will consider all available information regarding the incident and the conditions in which the officer found himself. We anticipate this process will be concluded no later than end of first quarter 2022. This case will be reviewed by the newly authorized Independent Citizen Review Board once operational.



Officer Simmons remains on administrative assignment while the department completes the internal investigation.









The family of Donovon Lynch will also hold a press conference Wednesday.

According to a press release, the conference will "address important questions that remain unanswered in light of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s press conference held earlier today [Tuesday]" as well as "how and why the family believes the investigation was mishandled by city and state officials."

