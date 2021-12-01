After jury report, Donovon Lynch's family to hold press conference, reiterating call for federal investigation into fatal shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The family of Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach Police officer at the Oceanfront in March, will hold a press conference after the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's attorney announced the officer would not be charged in Lynch's death.

The press conference will be held at the HIVE at 140 Independence Boulevard on December 1 at 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the conference will "address important questions that remain unanswered in light of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s press conference held earlier today [Tuesday]" as well as "how and why the family believes the investigation was mishandled by city and state officials."

During the Commonwealth's attorney's press two-hour press conference Tuesday, the special grand jury's written report, which found no probable cause to charge Officer Solomon Simmons in Lynch's death, was released to the public.

The report found that the officer acted in justifiable self-defense for himself and others and found no credible evidence that Lynch was shot by anyone but police.

“While disappointed with the conclusions drawn by the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the state’s investigation, we were not surprised,” said Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father. "It’s exactly why I’ve said from the beginning, that my son’s murder must be thoroughly investigated by Federal authorities at the Department of Justice."

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith; Grammy award winner Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native and Donovon's cousin; Reverend Dr. William Barber and a number of local community activists all called for a federal investigation into the fatal shooting earlier this year.

According to the press release, Lynch's family "contends that nothing presented in the press conference today exonerates the officer who shot Donovon." They also reportedly think an independent investigation by the FBI would give them the truth.

The Lynch family filed a $50 million lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach in June.

Timeline of events: