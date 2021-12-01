Reality star's family to hold protest, petitions for FBI investigation into deadly Oceanfront shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Months after the fatal shooting of a woman at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the family is still searching for answers, justice, and closure.

Extreme violence unfolded at the Oceanfront on March 26, when reality television star, Deshayla Harris, was struck and killed by a stray bullet. Months later, there are still no answers about who killed Deshayla Harris.

Related: Reality star's mother searching for answers 7 months after daughter gunned down at Oceanfront

Several other people were injured and four men were arrested, but no one is facing charges for Deshayla's death.

Deshayla's family will now hold a press conference to call for answers and justice. Deshayla's mother tells News 3 there will be a peaceful protest Wednesday at 3 p.m., and a petition calling for the FBI to investigate the shootings that happened at the Oceanfront on March 26.

Deshayla was a local girl turned reality star and appeared on Season 17 of "The Bad Girls Club." Her urn is decorated with a tiara on top.

A family spokesperson spoke with News 3 and expressed frustration over what he called a lack of transparency. He said the family wants to know who shot Deshayla.

The shooting happened the same night Pharrell Williams' cousin, Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by police at the Oceanfront. On Tuesday, officials held a press conference to provide updates on the fatal officer-involved shooting. The officer who shot and killed Lynch will not face charges after a special grand jury report found no probable cause to charge the officer.

Lynch's family held a press conference Wednesday afternoon calling for a federal investigation into the shooting.

